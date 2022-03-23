Bognor Regis Town back to winning ways - picture gallery

The Pompey loanee struck either side of half-time after Serge Makofo had given the Surrey visitors a lead. We'll have a match report here later but on this page and the ones linked you can see pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.
1.
Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff