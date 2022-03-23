Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Bognor Regis Town back to winning ways - picture gallery

Dan Gifford's penalty double downed Merstham as Bognor Regis Town FC earned a much-needed win over Merstham under the Nyewood Lane. lights.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:42 am
Updated Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 7:44 am

The Pompey loanee struck either side of half-time after Serge Makofo had given the Surrey visitors a lead. We'll have a match report here later but on this page and the ones linked you can see pictures from the match by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from Bognor's 2-1 Isthmian premier division home win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

