Bognor Regis Town battle back for point against Carshalton

In front of a midweek crowd of 452, Athletic went 2-0 up then 3-1 up – but the Rocks showed their spirit in fighting back for a point through strikes by Tom Bragg and Nathan Odokonyero (2).

James Crane returned to the bench for Bognor after being on dual registration with Horndean over the past couple of weeks. Alfie Bridgman was away for international duty for Malta and so Charlie Bell, who impressed at Cray Wanderers last time out, got a start in the side.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crossley Lema was bombing forward early on and his one-two with Karl Akinwande ended when his strike was deflected just wide of the right post.

Carshalton went one goal up after just four minutes. A swift ball across found Calvin Ekpiteta who smashed in superbly on the volley low into the net.

Josh McCormick sped down the right and his ball inside went to Bell, who was blocked with his advance. McCormick passed inside to Odokonyero who sent a shot just over the bar.

Sam De St Croix drove in a low cross which was left by Odokonyero but was somehow cleared. Bognor were 2-0 down on 14 minutes. Calvin Davies let the ball slip and it was put through on the run to Femi Akinwande who shot low inside the near post beyond the diving Toby Steward.

Ex-Rock Walter Figueira had a shot saved by Steward after he had received the ball on the left on 19 minutes. Bell dug out a cross after good work down the flank by McCormick – it was met in the air by Odokonyero who nodded it well wide. Then Isaac Olaniyan crossed from the left but it was headed away.

Joe Rabbetts, Craig Robson and Odokonyero combined to win a corner on the left. De St Croix crossed it in but it was headed out to Bell who struck it high over the bar from 25 yards. Akinwande latched on to a pass by Lema but after bursting into the box he was denied by a sliding block by Bragg.

From a free-kick on 38 minutes, Bell's inswinging cross picked out Bragg who powered in a header low and beyond a diving Dan Bracken.

Ekpiteta impeded McCormick late after an attack and the challenge was pulled back so that the player could be booked. Then Arthur Lee went down in his own area and angered the fans as he went off the pitch. He was replaced by Bradley Pearce just before the corner kick by De St Croix was defended. HT 1-2

Robson had taken a knock in the first half and was replaced at half time by Danny Howick. Olaniyan hit a free-kick high into the box but it couldn't be directed back into the box by Nick Dembele.

Figueira burst through the defence and McCormick was judged to have fouled him. The referee saw the push by the right back and he went into the book. Figueira stepped up on 50 minutes to belt it high into the net to extend the Robins lead again.

A late challenge by Bell on Akinwande was punished as he was booked on 53 minutes.

Tom Chalaye came on for Dembele on 54 minutes and Akinwande, nursing an injured shoulder, was replaced by Aaron Smith-Joseph on 55 minutes.

Bognor were putting on pressure with Chalaye and others running at the Carshalton defence. Then Davies was blocked by a defender with a fierce shot.

Following this it was Rabbetts who ran through and struck a chance straight at Bracken though on 60 minutes.

Howick and Steward both tried to boot the ball clear soon after but both failed to make decent contact to get it out of the danger in a frustrating passage of play from the hosts.

Olaniyan was running through the Robins half but was clearly brought down by Bradley Williams and he went into the book.

Howick won another freekick straight after Bell's ball in. Then following this Bognor failed to create a chance. A diagonal ball set up Carshalton on the run with Figueira and Steward only just scuffed it out again.

Bell's corner was poor and headed out back to him. He curled it deeper into the box but Chalaye's header bounced off another Bognor player's back and out.

Bradley Lethbridge came on for Bell on 71 minutes as Bognor were wanting to get back into the game.

Steward had to dash out of his area as he denied Smith-Joseph with a brave sliding tackle to put the ball out of play.

Tommy Bradford went into the book for complaining to the referee after he felt he was fouled on 75 minutes.

Figueira was denied another effort from out wide as Steward made a save from the long range effort.

But Bognor were getting forward and Bragg was up to set Odokonyero on the run and he neatly beat Bracken as he placed it into the net on 78 minutes giving Bognor some hope.

Vance Bola went into the book only minutes after coming on after he stamped at Davies on 81 minutes.

Lethbridge was using his pace and won a corner but De St Croix's cross was poor and headed away.

Lethbridge's cross to Olaniyan was good but he was deflected wide with his attempt.

But it was a grandstand finish as Rocks dramatically got their equaliser on 88 minutes. It was a belter of a finish as Odokonyero smashed it high into the net straight from a cross on the volley.

Carshalton should have taken the lead again soon after as Steward was caught off his line but they amazingly struck it wide.

Chalaye and Lethbridge had made a huge difference as the Rocks continued to pile the pressure on and were involved in the build up when Chalaye hit the crossbar with a strike on the turn and then Olaniyan was blocked on the rebound right at the end.

Bognor showed great courage to come back and get the point but will hope to start as well as they finished in this match. They take on Hampton & Richmond Borough in the next round of the FA Cup with kick off at 3pm at Nyewood Lane on Saturday 17th September.

FT 3-3

Rocks: Steward, McCormick, Rabbetts, Davies, Bragg, Robson (Howick 45), De St Croix, Olaniyan, Odokonyero, Dembele (Chalaye 54), Bell (Lethbridge 71)