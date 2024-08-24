The Rocks had to battle back from two down to draw for the second game in a row – to finish with a 2-2 Isthmian premier draw at home to Hendon.

The Rocks started well as Jasper Mather got an early cross in from the right, trying to find Hayden Gale, but a defender got their first to shepherd it out for a corner.A swift cross by Matt Burgess was met in the air by Callum Barlow, but he glanced his headed agonisingly wide on 6 minutes.Calvin Davies did well to combine with Burgess before finding Barlow with a through ball but the striker hit his shot low and wide of the near post on 9 minutes. Bognor went behind when a through ball allowed Joe White to make a run on goal and after being denied first by Joe Besant, the rebound saw him knock it into an empty net to give the visitors the lead on 17 minutes.Mather did well to get Bognor on the attack again but after Doug Tuck knocked it on cleverly to Barlow who in turn passed through towards Burgess, this was closed down by visiting goalkeeper Luke Campbell on 30 minutes.Spencer Spurway put a ball dangerously into the box and Mather went down under a challenge but the defender got the ball on 38 minutes as Bognor searched for a equaliser.Bognor did well to get the ball on the right before Burgess hit a cross in along the deck and it fell to Barlow, who under pressure from the defender, could only get a toe to it, and this failed to trouble Campbell. HT 0-1Tommy-Lee Higgs did well to get a low shot at goal but was blocked by the legs of his own teammate in Barlow. But Rocks went further behind on 48 minutes when Kai Brosnan slide a low effort curling into the bottom right corner following a simple ball through the Bognor defence.Bognor got a goal back on 51 minutes as-Lee Higgs made a short run and fired in a low effort beyond the diving Campbell from just inside the box. Then Davies hit a long range effort over the bar shortly after Lucas Pattenden replaced Barlow in a much-needed change for the hosts.Pattenden swirled the ball in for Mather in the middle and he got to the ball in the air but glanced his header wide on 60 minutes.Burgess drifted a corner from the right but it was too much for Craig Robson who could only steer his header wide on 66 minutes.Frustration was setting in as Spurway went into the book on 70 minutes after sliding in and tripping his man in the middle of the park.Bognor got their equaliser on 72 minutes. They gained possession on the halfway line and Dan Gifford turned and played Pattenden in on the run and he beat the goalkeeper with a low effort into the bottom left corner.Olatun Bosun Adenoza went into the book for a late challenge on Pattenden on 75 minutes. Burgess ran inside from the right before shooting low at goal but it was Campbell who was equal to it, down to his right.Then Rocco Gamblin, who made a difference with his pace, did well to get the cross in for Gifford and he headed it down towards goal but it was tipped onto the post by Campbell and out again and then Higgs screwed up his follow up chance but shooting disappointingly high and wide.Gifford set up Pattenden with another run down the right but his low cross was cut out by Campbell on 89 minutes. Davies was fouled on the ball but the referee played on for advantage. Higgs found Gamblin but after he rounded his marker he hit the side netting with his effort.Rocks hit the post soon after a low corner by Burgess bounced dangerously in the box with Higgs on the line, it was Harvey Whyte who knocked a low effort off the upright 3 minutes into stoppage time.But Bognor could not find the winner right at the end as they piled on pressure – so it was another frustrating draw for the Rocks who remain in the relegation places. They hope to get their first win of the season away to local rivals, Chichester City on Monday (3pm). FT 2-2Rocks: Besant, Whyte, Gale, Davies (c), Spurway, Robson, Tuck (Gamblin 75), Burgess, Barlow (Pattenden 54), Higgs, Mather (Gifford 61). Subs not Used: Edmondson, Evans.