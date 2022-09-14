Edit Account-Sign Out
Bognor Regis Town battle to 3-3 draw with Carshalton - picture special

The Rocks came from 2-0 and 3-1 down to claim a 3-3 draw from their Isthmian premier clash at home to Carshalton.

By Steve Bone
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 10:00 am

Tom Bragg and Nathan Odokonyero (2) struck to salvage a point for Robbie Blake’s men after all looked lost. The Rocks sit 11th in the table with two wins, two draws and two defeats from their opening set of six games. Check out pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.

