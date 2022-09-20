Bognor Regis Town bid farewell to fitness coach

Departing Rocks fitness coach Neil Cockroft | Picture: Lyn Phillips

Popular Cockcroft will attend his last game as a Bognor backroom staff member when Robbie Blake's men host Wingate & Finchley on Saturday, September 24.

His new job as a safety officer on cruise ships with Carnival UK means he won't be able to devote the time needed to fulfil his role so he is quitting after almost 750 games in the position. He explained: "I spent 19 years in the military, and 20 years teaching so for my last job I'm going to put the two together."

Cockcroft switched to Nyewood Lane in 2007 when Darin Killpartrick took on management duties. Having worked with Dabba at the Chichester College football academy, it was an easy decision to make, he says.

He added: "I came in with Dabba back then and I'm not sure I’d would have believed you if you'd have told me I'd still be here 13 years later. But it has been very enjoyable and I will miss it. I am starting a new job which is 12 weeks on, 12 weeks off, so I just can't carry on.

"I'd like thank to the supporters because they have always been really good to me as well as Jack (Pearce), who has made it all possible. I really have enjoyed my time, working with Dabba and Jamie Howell and I wish Robbie and Jamie all the best, and I really do believe the club is going in the right direction."

Cockcroft has seen plenty of talent represent the club over there years and has witnessed some highs and some lows during his decade-and-a-half's service.

He said: "The play-off finals are always exciting, and Dulwich Hamlet were always good opponents; two promotions and two relegations, the FA Trophy run (semi-final defeat against Grimsby Town), winning the Sussex Senior Cup (against Burgess Hill) -- because I'd been there three times and lost so going there and winning it was a highlight, As I say, it's been most enjoyable."

So, who have been is favourite players turning out for the Rocks? He said: "I liked working Luke Nightingale, he was an old-fashioned centre forward and I worked hard with him to get him back from his knee problem. Birmy (Michael Birmingham)... well, he's Birmy! And bringing on younger guys, too. And I remember the satisfaction of working hard with Jason Prior before he moved on."