Bognor Regis Town boss: Brighton & Hove Albion semi-final gives us plenty of incentive for big end to season

Bognor Regis Town boss Robbie Blake has reminded his players they can salvage their season as they prepare to meet Brighton U21s in the Sussex Senior Cup semi-final.

By Carl Eldridge
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:10 BST

Blake's men will meet either Worthing or Hastings United in the prestigious final at the Amex Stadium if they can find a way past the young Seagulls at Lancing's Culver Road on April 18.

The Nye Camp gaffer wants the Rocks to use the target to galvanise their performances ahead of the clash with Albion -- and they have three Isthmian premier division league games in front of them before the Sussex showdown.

First, they go to Bowers & Pitsea on Saturday and then host Lewes in a Sussex derby clash on Easter Monday before travelling to Hastings United. And Blake says winning these games is vital to ensure Bognor finish strongly and to build impetus as they bid to reach the Sussex Senior Cup final.

A Rocks chance goes begging vs Billericay - but boss Robbie Blake says the team have plenty to play for this season | Picture: Tommy McMillanA Rocks chance goes begging vs Billericay - but boss Robbie Blake says the team have plenty to play for this season | Picture: Tommy McMillan
He said: "We still have so much to play for and the players know that and are ready to knuckle down and continue to work hard to give us the best finish possible. We want to finish as high up the table as possible and we have the semi-final to consider, too.

"We have to maintain the same work rate, commitment and attitude that we have shown in abundance and try to amass as many points as possible and also look ahead to the game against Brighton.

"If we can get past Brighton then we'll face either Worthing or Hastings United in the final and playing either of those sides will make for a great final.

"But, of course, the big test is to overcome Brighton and they have so much talent at the club it will definitely be a challenge — but I can assure you that it is definitely one which we are up for and we look forward to going toe to toe with them in a couple of weeks."

The Rocks go close v Billericay | Picture: Lyn PhillipsThe Rocks go close v Billericay | Picture: Lyn Phillips
Meanwhile, Blake is confident on-loan Pompey striker Dan Gifford will be fit for Saturday's trip to Essex after coming off with a knock in the 1-0 reverse at home to Billericay Town last week. But defender Craig Robson’s return seems a way off yet as he recovers from a broken finger, an injury he picked up in the defeat at Herne Bay last month.

