Bognor Regis Town boss Robbie Blake has paid tribute to supporters of the club who have once again dug deep to back his outfit ahead of the new Isthmian premier division campaign.

Businesses and fans have supported the annual sponsors' draw this Wednesday (June 21) as they bid for the chance to become the main shirt sponsors of the Nye Camp aces.

The event takes place at Seasons at the ground and Blake has reminded potential backers there is still time to get behind his new-look squad. And he adds that the money raised by the fundraiser helps massively with the budget available to him to boost his options.

The Nyewood Lane gaffer has added six new faces so far this summer in the shape of goal-getter Dan Smith from Dulwich Hamlet, striker Jasper Mather from Met Police, keeper Ryan Hall from Aldershot Town, Lucas Pattenden from Littlehampton Town, Ben Anderson from Horndean and Kieran Douglas from Dorchester Town.

Robbie Blake with one of his new signings, Jasper Mather

He said: "I am never surprised by just how magnificently supported this cub is, both in terms of the fans and local firms who get behind us with their generous contributions and this season is no different with a great effort so far.

"It all helps as we look to move forward next season and I think we have demonstrated out intent with the quality of the players we have already brought in and I'm confident we will again add to our squad. There are a couple of areas that I'd like to strengthen and we are keeping our powder dry for the time being but we won't wait too long before we make decisions on players."

An entry into the sponsors' draw brings you and a guest an invitation to a night of entertainment and a buffet and the winning entry will get you the first team shirt naming rights for the 2023/2024 season, along with full boardroom hospitality for two people at every home match.

One entry is £150, two for £250, three for £300 and eight entries for £500. All prices exclude VAT where applicable and VAT invoices are available on request.