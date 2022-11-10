Blake is preparing his squad for the visit of Corinthian-Casuals for an Isthmian premier division clash on Saturday – and says his players have responded well to his call for a step-up from the lacklustre 2-0 loss in Kent.

Influential defender Craig Robson won't make the squad for the game against Casuals, says Blake, as he continues to recover from a head injury. But experienced utility man Calvin Davies could well feature after returning from the side lines, with young full-back Joe Rabbetts close to a comeback too.

Striker Matt Paterson, signed from Gosport Borough, will make his home debut, as will centre-half Cam Black, on loan from Dorking Wanderers. And Blake reiterates he fully expects his charges to put the Margate reverse behind them. He said: "I am looking for a reaction and I'm convinced the players can get last week out of their systems.

Bognor battled in vain at Margate | Picture: Trevor Staff

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes you have an off day as a player and we are the first to admit we had our fair share who fell into that category. In football, it can happen. As a team you can suffer because of that, but it doesn't make these boys bad players, far from it actually. They are a great bunch and they know more than anyone they need to show their true form. And they can do.

"We now have five league games at home on the bounce and with all due respect to our opponents, and with our fantastic supporters in full voice backing the lads, we can use this massively to our advantage. We are a young squad and the support the boys get means a great deal. The level of backing we get is never taken for granted.

“We will continue to tell the boys to play on the front foot and take the game to the opposition because it is important that we stick to our principles of play. We need a good run, with more consistency and with the players we have there is every reason to think we can get back on track."