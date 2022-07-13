Bognor Regis Town boss' message to players ahead of Gosport and Pompey tests

Bognor delivered a high-octane performance at Littlehampton Town on Monday where they were leading 2-0 up until the 65th minute when the game was abandoned after trialist Jonathan Sanchez was knocked unconscious. Worryingly, the defender was flat out for a number of minutes before the officials called time on proceedings. He was able to walk from the pitch and is said to be on the mend.

Before the match was cut short, the Rocks were in control and had scored through Brad Lethbridge's header on 20 minutes and James Crane doubled the lead by nodding in on 55 minutes.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lethbridge - who played up front for the Rocks before moving to Gosport - is doing some pre-season work with Bognor to try to noost his fitness and the club are monitoring his progress.

Brad Lethbridge is on target for the Rocks at Littlehampton / Picture: Tommy McMillan

Blake was pleased with the drive, desire and work ethic his charges showed in the encounter -- in which he and assistant manager Jamie Howell made nine changes at half time -- and has called for more of the same when they face Shaun Gale's side at Privett Park.

The Nye Camp gaffer said: "We were very pleased with how the lads responded against a good Littlehampton side and we have asked them to replicate that intensity when we play Gosport. It's very encouraging to see the response the players have shown to the way we have asked them to play. They have worked very hard in training and the fitness is getting there but also what is great to see is the way they have adapted to the shape and style of play we have asked for.

"Gosport will prove another real test and we have told the players that they must maintain the high level of hunger and determination against them. It promises to be an entertaining game and we are all looking forward to it.”

The Rocks then host a Pompey team next Wednesday in what should bring a bumper crowd to Nyewood Lane for its first match of the season.

The Rocks looked in good shape at Littlehampton / Picture: Tommy McMillan