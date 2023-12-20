Bognor Regis Town boss wants MKM Arena to be a fortress

Robbie Blake wants the Rocks to turn the MKM Arena into a fortress to help launch a points-grab and climb the Isthmian premier division table.

Bognor Regis Town players huddle before Saturday's 1-1 draw with Hastings United at the Pilot Field. Picture: Tommy McMillan

Bognor have SEVEN home games before the end of January and Blake sees the encounters as a chance to continue a run of recent good form that has seen his charges unbeaten in five league games.

And so keen are the club to facilitate the push they have offered fans the chance to watch five games in January for the price of four. Blake's men go into the festive period on the back of a gritty display that earned them a point from a 1-1 draw at Hastings United on Saturday thanks to Dan Smith’s converted penalty after the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They welcome Horsham to Nyewood Lane on Boxing Day and then Canvey Island are the visitors on December 30. Then comes a run of five Nye Camp clashes in January.

Blake believes supporters can play a big part in the quest for success. He said: "We need to continue to make our home games as difficult as possible for opponents and the supporters can help and have done with their incredible backing for the boys.

"The four games for the price of five is a brilliant gesture to the loyalty of supporters and certainly aimed at giving something back to our followers. We go in to the Horsham game on Boxing Day on a decent run of performances and are unbeaten in five league games and the belief is there that we can continue this, knowing all about Horsham's strengths by the same token.

"At Hastings the boys were excellent, especially in the second half and for me, there only looked like one team that was going on to win it and that is very encouraging."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bognor were missing regular central defenders Kieran Douglas and Craig Robson at the Pilot Field but replacements Danny Howick and Spencer Spurway delivered top-notch performances to thwart the hosts. Blake is hopeful he can get good news on the injury front ahead of the glut of games ahead.

He added: "Craig and Kieran are making good progress and we also have Dan Gifford, Ben Anderson and Jasper Mather to come back in so we hope to have a strong pool of players available for the upcoming games."

Go to www.bognorregistownfc.co.uk for full details of the January ticket offer for the following games:

Saturday 6th January v. Chatham Town

Tuesday 9th v Cray Wanderers

Tuesday 16th v Wingate & Finchley

Saturday 27th v Billericay Town