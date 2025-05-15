xx

Bognor bosses Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell will fight tooth and nail to retain the players they believe can catapult them back to the Isthmian premier division at the first time of asking.

Talents such as Tommy-Lee Higgs, Dan Gifford, Matt Burgess and Ryan Hall are understandably keen to play at the highest level possible and will have suitors ready to offer them the chance to do so following the relegation of the Rocks.

But the Nye Camp joint managers are determined to make a case for key players to stay with the club and lead the charge to enjoy a successful campaign after the disappointment of demotion.

Top scorer Higgs -- who bagged 24 goals over the course of the season including eight penalties -- fellow attacker Gifford and midfielder Burgess could command transfer fees if they leave given that they were contracted to the club last term and are still under 24.

Talks will continue with the players over the summer as the gaffers bid to put their plans into place to launch a successful season come August to earn the right to get back to step three following a devastating second-from-bottom finish.

Howell is acutely aware that fans are keen for insight in to player recruitment and retention but points out that negotiations can be delicate at this time in the close season with players weighing up their options.

He said: “We are stepping up speaking to players and we have a bit more of an idea who we want and as soon as we have news of signings we will, of course, let supporters know.”

And Birmy says he is also prepared to remain patient as the club chase their targets, adding: “We are speaking to players but it is a period where players are perhaps off on holiday and getting away after a long, hard season which they are entitled to do.

"We have got fingers in pies and we are speaking to quite a few players and obviously a soon as we have something to announce we will do so.”

Meanwhile, Rocks commercial manager Alison Raymond has reminded businesses and supporters that they can still enter the draw to win the chance of winning first team sponsorship for the new season. The sponsors’ draw takes place at Seasons events HQ on May 22. You can email [email protected] for details.