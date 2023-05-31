Bognor Regis Town bring in Aldershot Town and Littlehampton Town stars as Blake adds to squad

Bognor boss Robbie Blake has moved to recruit another two new players to join up with the Rocks ahead of the new Isthmian premier division.

The Nye Camp gaffer has brought in attacker Lucas Pattenden from Littlehampton Town and keeper Ryan Hall from Aldershot Town.

The signings come hot on the heels of penning deals with Ben Anderson from Horndean and Kieran Douglas from Dorchester Town.

And Blake says he expects to be able to announce more signings in the very near future, keen to do his business early to give his outfit the best possible chance of a settled side come August.

Lucas Pattenden has joined the Rocks. Picture by Stephen Goodger

He said: "Lucas is a player I have admired for some time and we’re delighted to bring him in and very much look forward to working with him. Ryan will sign a deal as soon as his contract runs out at Aldershot and again, we're really happy that he is coming on board.

"I think we can confirm another couple of players pretty soon and we will also have more of an idea about players we hope to retain and perhaps a couple moving on.

"We want to get the business done and dusted so we can focus from the very first kick in pre-season training and the friendlies. We are trying to find that consistency that alluded us last term.

"Some of our performances were absolutely brilliant -- especially against Worthing in the Sussex Senior Cup final where we were magnificent and were unlucky to lose on penalties -- but others weren't acceptable for this club and ultimately that is why we experienced a disappointing league campaign to be honest."

Blake said supporters who contributed to the club's 12th Man Fund -- set up to help provide some additional finance for the playing budget -- have made a big difference in being able to bring in players.

He added: "Those fans who dig deep deserve a special mention and we are very grateful to them and Dave Robinson for organising the fund."

Meanwhile, the Rocks continue to gear up for their annual sponsors' draw on Wednesday, June 21, at 7pm in the club's Seasons events venue. General manager Simon Cook explained: "Enter the draw and join us to be on the winning team with proceeds helping your community club to maintain and improve both the facilities at Nyewood Lane as well as the quality of the team on the pitch.”

