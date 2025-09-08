Bognor Regis Town celebrate shootout success in FA Trophy

The Rocks celebrate a goal in the win over Sevenoaks | Picture: Lyn Phillips

The Rocks came back from two goals behind against Sevenoaks Town in the FA Trophy first qualifying round at Oaklands Park – then won a thrilling penalty shootout 8-7.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The side worked hard all game and were a fitter side compared to their visitors as they deservedly went into the hat for the next round.

Early on, Ryan Thomas won a free-kick but Preston Woolston's free-kick was hacked away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Allcock found Woolston, who slipped a pass into the area, but Dembele's low cross was out of the reach of the lively Dan Gifford.

James Ding got to the touchline to cut the ball across to Warren Mfula, who diverted it in off a defender after just 14 minutes to give Sevenoaks the lead with Bognor starting well and the visitors scoring against the run of play.

Noah Carney burst through as Bognor failed to pass out from the defence but his low strike failed to trouble Slavimir Huk in the Bognor goal.

The second came for Sevenoaks after a deflected strike off a defender bounced into the net on 21 minutes from Daniel Duncanson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Bognor got a goal back on 25 minutes as Thomas put the ball across the box for Dembele to fire in from close range.

Joe Alman went into the book for clashing with Ding on 27 minutes. The free-kick by Hanfrey was headed out powerfully by Tommy Block.

Woolston curled in another free-kick that bounced awkwardly in the box and Block was there under his defender to try and hook it at goal but the ball was cleared.

Seok-Jae Lee curled in a dangerous cross from the left and he found Gifford but his header bounced wide. Duncanson fed Mfula in with a neat pass but he fired high over the bar from the edge of the box on 43 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carney turned well before firing a bouncing effort at goal but Huk was equal to it, pushing the ball away.

Thomas slipped up, allowing Sevenoaks in for another chance. Mfula sped through and played it wide to Ding whose ball in towards Carney was good but his strike was deflected and gathered in the air by Huk.

Chad Field did well to work through the pitch before finding Gifford, who got a good cross in but fellow players were not placed well enough to divert at goal and the ball flashed across the area.

Lee got Bognor's equaliser on 57 minutes. He cut inside wonderfully from the left before firing it low and in off the right post to send Bognor fans into raptures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woolston set up Allcock nicely between defence before he ran on and his strike was well saved by Jordan Perrin who deflected it away again.

Hanfrey stole possession for the visitors and he crossed it to Wilson Bernal who diverted it wide of the far post.

Then Lee went close again when he latched on to an Ethan Robb cross but he put his effort wide. Allcock found Britton, and after beating his man, he ran inside and played the ball across to Dembele but he was thwarted.

Lee, a thorn in Sevenoaks' side all afternoon, had another chance pushed into Britton's path but his instant two strikes were shut down and then Woolston fired high over the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dembele had another low strike tipped around the post. Then Woolston's corner found Chad Field but his header was headed back out off the line.

Docherty had a shot stopped by Huk in the 95th minute but it went to penalties.

As Gifford, Dembele, Jones and Robb scored but Woolston had his saved, it was 4-4 after five each. Then Field, Britton and Allcock scored, Huk made a saved and Alman got the winner.

Bognor travel to Raynes Park Vale in the league on Saturday, 3pm.