Robbie Blake reminded his players they weren’t on their holidays just yet — then watched on as the Rocks enjoyed a stroll in the sun to grab a 4-0 win at Bowers & Pitsea.

Bognor boss Blake couldn’t have been more pleased with the manner in which they responded to his pre-match team talk in this Isthmian premier division encounter in Essex.

Missing the services of on loan Pompey duo Dan Gifford and Josh Dockerill – and Isaac Olaniyan still absent and Craig Robson on the bench in name only realistically – it seemed as if the visitors would have their work cut out to get a result against a side fighting the threat of relegation.

Blake was, however, able to call on fit again captain Harvey Whyte to make his first start for six weeks and his influence and leadership certainly helped the cause.

The Rocks in control at Bowers and Pitsea, where they won 4-0 | Picture: Tommy McMillan

What followed was a polished performance brimming with slick passing, intense determination and unbridled willingness that gave Blake’s charges a commanding victory.

Young central defender Danny Howick opened the scoring on 19 minutes as he calmly slotted home following neat approach play down the right. It was no more than the Rocks deserved but despite being on top, and with Calvin Davies in imperious form in midfield, the visitors couldn’t add to their first half tally and would have been disappointed not to have taken a bigger advantage in to the break.

The home side responded by creating a couple of chances early on in the second half but Bognor made it 2-0 on 50 minutes when leading scorer Nathan Odokonyero tapped in from a foot out, his 33rd of the campaign, after clever approach play from Alfie Bridgman.

The Rocks continued to dominate and increased their lead on 57 minutes thanks to Sam De St Croix’s goal. The 3-0 advantage served to increase confidence and when the home side did manage an attack they found a resolute rearguard in no mood to ship a goal and keeper Matt Rowley doubly determined to keep a clean sheet.

Sub Florian Kastrati made it 4-0 just two minutes after coming on in the 74th minute and the rout was complete.

Blake wants his players to replicate the intensity in their victory when they host Lewes on Easter Monday. He said: “I can’t praise the players enough they were brilliant from start to finish and thoroughly merited the win in my opinion.

"I’d said to them before the game that they are not on their holidays just yet and that we have important games coming up and they responded ever so well.

" Now we have two tough Sussex derbies against Lewes at Nyewood Lane and then at Hastings and we must carry that same hard work and desire into those games. We then have a Sussex Senior Cup semi final against Brighton U21s at Lancing so there is so much for us to play for and I’m sure the boys know what is expected of them.”