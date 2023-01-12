James Crane says he has left the Rocks because he was frustrated at not playing more regularly.

James Crane in action against Corinthian Casuals in November - now his time at the Lane has come to an end | Picture: Tomy McMillan

The veteran of more than 500 appearances for the club felt he should have had more chances in a team that was not getting results.

When he was repeatedly overlooked he called it quits – and will now play for Wessex League side Horndean, with whom he was already dual registered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the versatile 33-year-old says he leaves Nyewood Lane with nothing but happy memories – having made his debut as a teeanger 14 years ago and gone on to become a club legend.

"I want to play for as long as I can – every week if possible – but I’ve been in and out of the team. I’ve been available all season but not played much,” he told us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the manager’s choice but it’s been frustrating. If you’re playing and losing, at least you’re trying to make a difference. But I’d become a squad player and didn’t like watching the team struggle from the stand.

"I had conversations with Robbie Blake and he was aware I wanted to play. And I do feel that as a team we looked harder to beat when I was in the side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crane, scorer of 72 Rocks goals, said he wished the club well and he would come back to watch them when commitments allowed, but now he was looking forward to getting more regular football.

"A few clubs have been in touch but Birmy (Michael Birmingham, manager at Horndean) gave me games when I needed them. I know him of old and I like the way he runs his team,” Crane said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They’re going for promotion and there’s a buzz there – I know a lot of the players well, including Chad Field and Tommy Scutt, who I played with at Bognor.”

Crane was part of the Rocks sides who won promotion from the Isthmian south division in 2012 and from the premier to National League South in 2017 and reached the semis of the FA Trophy in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bognor is a brilliant, brilliant club and I owe it so much,” he said. "I want to thank everyone who played a part in my time there – from Jack Pearce through to the fans. I’ve had so many messages wishing me well and asking me to visit some time and Jack came to see me too.”