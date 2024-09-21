Bognor Regis Town find much-needed return to form as they put three past Cray Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis Town got back to winning ways and moved up to 15th in the league as comfortable winners at Nyewood Lane against Cray Wanderers.

They were 2-0 up by half time and added to the tally in the second half before the Wands got their goal back late on. Early on Haydon Vaughan did well to run inside to shoot. It took a deflection off a defender which bounced off for a corner.

Bognor took the lead after just 6 minutes. Great work from Matt Burgess on the left saw him hold the ball up. The eventual ball in was latched onto by Tommy-Lee Higgs and his first shot was blocked but the follow up was brilliant as he drilled it low into the net inside the near post.

Cray responded with a dangerous in-swinging corner but Ryan Hall punched it away again on 10 minutes. Then Haydon Gale had to head out yet another corner before Tom Bonner smashed the loose ball high and wide from outside the box.

A great break saw Rocks get on the attack. Harvey Whyte picked out Jasper Mather down the right and the ball bounced along the deck to Whyte, who hit it well over the crossbar with his left foot on 18 minutes.

Higgs won a free-kick after some good work across the side to build up a chance. Calvin Davies curled the freekick over the wall but it was tipped over by Shaun Rowley on 23 minutes. An early change saw Spencer Spurway having to replace Gale for an injury on 24 minutes.

Loanee Vaughan had a chance when he mistimed his strike after a low cross by Whyte on 25 minutes. He scuffed his foot along the turf and failed to take any of the ball in the quick chance.

Bognor had two opportunities shortly after as Spurway got the ball low into the path of Vaughan who was blocked and then Burgess was there to hit another chance, which was cleared off the line by a Cray defender. Then Callum Barlow was tugged down outside the box. Higgs hit the freekick directly into the wall.

Bognor blocked a chance down one end before Vaughan sped the length of the field to beat David Ijaha with his pace before shooting narrowly wide of goal along the deck on 40 minutes.

Essa Janneh tripped up which allowed Kenny Coker to get through and shoot but it was straight at Hall on 43 minutes. Bognor scored again on 45 minutes. A great turn by Vaughan saw him beat Anthony Cook before running on and pulling the ball back for Spurway to shoot low under Rowley. HT 2-0

Soon after the restart, Burgess hooked a high-hanging corner into the area and the ball was punched out by Rowley straight to Whyte but he stubbed his effort off a defender and out for a corner. Rowley clashed in the air with his defender from the corner. He had to receive treatment and ended up with a head bandage, in order to continue.

Hall was good in his clearance but Coker was late in the challenge and was lucky to get away with just his yellow card on 54 minutes. After a lengthy stoppage, Hall decided to continue. Barlow and Bonner got into a scuffle after a long ball by Janneh and both went into the book on 65 minutes.

Coker had a run before dashing inside from the left and shooting well wide on 68 minutes. Charles Edwards latched onto a loose ball halfway through the Bognor half and made an ambitious effort which he swirled high and wide from distance.

Bognor got their third of the afternoon as Mather did superbly to run down a lost cause, winning possession back on the edge of the box, before unselfishly playing in Dan Gifford to shoot low on his first touch on 71 minutes.

Arezki Hamouchene did well to get a shot in off a defender, winning a corner but Hall was equal to it as he struggled with his injure right leg. Then Vaughan did well to run down a long ball to cross it and Mather hit met it on the volley but diverted it wide on 76 minutes.

Cray did get a goal back on 85 minutes as Coker burst through rather easily to shoot low beyond a diving Hall after it looked like he might have been offside.

Lateef Adaja got beyond the Bognor defence and from a tight angle it was Hall who denied him on 87 minutes. Hall had to punch another cross clear and clashed in the air with Delwin Duah soon after, but they both returned to play.

Hall was diving as Bonner smashed another chance over the bar. This followed up Hamouchene's chance, which was blocked soon after. A massive 11 minutes were added on due to the number of injury stoppages.

Darion Dowrich had grown into the game late on for the visitors as another cross from him had to be gathered by Hall. Ijaha had a shot roll down his leg following another cross bouncing straight into his path near the back post and the ball rolled wide as Bognor tired. Right at the end the impressive Vaughan did well to make the touchline effort digging out a low pass into the area for Mather who looked to have been fouled. The referee instead blew the final whistle to end the game and give Bognor a well earned three points.

The Rocks travel to Billericay Town next on Saturday, September 28.

Rocks: Hall, Whyte (Duah 75), Gale (Spurway 24), Davies (c), Janneh, Edmondson, Mather, Burgess, Barlow (Gifford 66), Higgs (Gamblin 82), Vaughan Sub not used: Evans