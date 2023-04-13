Finish with a flourish! That's the demand delivered to Rocks players by boss Robbie Blake as they head in to a Sussex derby clash at Hastings United on Saturday.

Bognor go to the Pilot Field for an Isthmian premier division encounter on the back of a mixed Easter weekend -- they won 4-0 at Bowers and Pitsea then crashed back down to earth in spectacular fashion with a crushing 4-1 defeat at home to 10-man Lewes on Monday.

Blake says the loss to the Rooks was a huge reality check for his young side, who come up against Brighton U21s at Lancing on Tuesday in the semi-final of the Sussex Senior Cup.

A double either side of the break for Ryan Gondoh and Joe Taylor did for the Rocks with a consolation goal from Nathan Odokonyero in a game that saw the visitors reduced to ten men when Deon Moore was dismissed for lashing out at Calvin Davies after just 13 minutes.

Bognor on the attack at Bowers | Picture: Lyn Phillips

And Blake told Rocks Radio: "We still have lots to play for and the players know we must be much, much better. It was a reality check against Lewes. If you don't do the fundamentals then you are in trouble. And we didn't. They had a bit more quality and are a bit stronger.

"And it showed that some of our players are just not ready yet for what it takes at this level. That's my honest observation. They have been doing well but that wasn't the case. We made two basic errors within seven minutes and then you are up against it and chasing the game and, of course, confidence is low at that point.

"We allowed Joe Taylor to dictate every situation, every scenario and we just couldn't cope with him. Even though they had ten men they played like they had 12. If you don't make the pitch big and be brave and pass the ball well, then you are not going to capitalise against a team who are a man down. Taylor is obviously a good player. That is why he is on a lot of money and they are not even in the top six. That is the level in this league.

"We've got a lot of young players, finding their feet and finding their way and that is the crux of it; and you are going to have inconsistencies. It's a learning curve. If they don't learn they won't be able to play at this level and that is not said in a disrespectful way. We can't afford to play like that at Hastings and we are looking for a big improvement."

