Children under the age of 14 will get their football fix for free at Bognor Regis Town this season, thanks to an extension to a community partnership with West Sussex firm Barfoots.

Barfoots – an award-winning, sustainable, global farming and food business with a base in Pagham – and the Rocks have teamed up for a second season for a deal to offer free entry to all Isthmian South Central division home matches to the youngsters.

The initiative last season saw children under 11 get in for free but that has been increased to 14, meaning even more young supporters can see Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell's team in action.

Kim Barfoot-Brace, the business’s brand and marketing manager, said: “We are all about creating sustainability for future generations –- sustainability in the farming process but also in the community and we have been inspired by Bognor Regis Town football club being at the heart of the community and always considering the next generation.

"There is a real synergy between our values and those of the club and so we are delighted at being able to continue to support the initiative.”

Bognor spokesman Simon Cook, who worked on the partnership with Jack Pearce and James Rufey, said the club were thrilled to team up with Barfoots in a bid to encourage more youngsters to cheer on the Rocks.

He said: “Once again. we are grateful to Barfoots for entering into this unique partnership We feel this initiative will hopefully prove invaluable in boosting the number of children who come along.

"Barfoots will be match sponsors for our first match back at Nyewood Lane and will also bring in a food stall to give out free hot food to spectators, plus we will feature their corn on the cob in the canteen."

Commercial manager Alison Raymond says the agreement will see U14s gain free entry to Bognor "home" games to be played at Chichester City's Oaklands Park ground due to the 3G pitch installation at Nye Camp, adding: "We look forward to seeing as many youngsters as possible at Chichester and then back to Nyewood Lane once the pitch has been laid."

For more information on commercial and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Alison: [email protected]