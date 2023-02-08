Bognor Regis Town, Hastings United and Horsham produce late shows for Isthmian victories

There was late drama for all three of Sussex’s Isthmian premier sides who were in action on Tuesday night – as all three clinched wins with last-gasp goals.

Result of the night in the division came from Bognor Regis Town, who came from behind to beat leaders Bishop's Stortford 2-1 thanks to a Nathan Odokonyero double.

After Ryan Charles put Stortford ahead on 39 minutes, the Rocks’ top scorer levelled with 18 minutes left and then scored a 90th minute winner – his 17th and 18th goals of the season.

Hastings United have had a struggle for results recently so they will have delighted to edge past Folkestone 2-1 at the Pilot Field.

Bognor Regis Town celebrate their winner against Bishop's Stortford | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Ira Jackson gave Invicta an early but Louis Collins levelled on the half-hour and Craig Stone found a winner with six minutes left.

It was even tighter for Horsham at Corinthian-Casuals. They led from the 43rd minute, when Jack Mazzone struck, but Jared Myers equalised on 88 minutes. It looked like two points dropped – only for Lucas Rodrigues to pounce for a winner two minutes later.

The results leave Horsham ninth, Hastings 10th and the Rocks 15th.

In the Isthmian south east division Dan Perry’s double was not enough for Burgess Hill to beat Chichester, who hit back through Lloyd Rowlatt and Alex Weinberger for a 2-2 draw that gives them 10 points from their past 12 available.

Three Bridges drew 0-0 at VCD while play-off chasing Whitehawk drew 2-2 at home to Ashford United. East Grinstead beat Faversham 1-0.