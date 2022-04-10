Action from Bognor's 1-1 Isthmian premier draw with East Thurrock at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Bognor Regis Town held by East Thurrock - the match in 21 pictures

Alfie Bridgman's superb finish looked like it would earn Robbie Blake's Bognor Regis Town all three points against East Thurrock at Nyewood Lane - but there was a sting in the tail from the 'other Rocks'.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 12:45 pm

A late equaliser by East Thurrock's Benjamin Wyss meant the Rocks had to settle for a point. They'll aim for better when they play at home again on Tuesday, versus Cheshunt. Check out the gallery from the 1-1 draw with East Thurrock, by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan, on this page and the ones linked. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.

1.

2.

3.

4.

