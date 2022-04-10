Bognor Regis Town held by East Thurrock - the match in 21 pictures

A late equaliser by East Thurrock's Benjamin Wyss meant the Rocks had to settle for a point. They'll aim for better when they play at home again on Tuesday, versus Cheshunt. Check out the gallery from the 1-1 draw with East Thurrock, by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan, on this page and the ones linked. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.