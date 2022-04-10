Bognor Regis Town held by East Thurrock - the match in 21 pictures

A late equaliser by East Thurrock's Benjamin Wyss meant the Rocks had to settle for a point. They'll aim for better when they play at home again on Tuesday, versus Cheshunt. Check out the gallery from the 1-1 draw with East Thurrock, by Lyn Phillips, Trevor Staff and Tommy McMillan, on this page and the ones linked. Get the Rocks latest in the Bognor Observer, out Thursday.
1.
Action from Bognor's 1-1 Isthmian premier draw with East Thurrock at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
2.
Action from Bognor's 1-1 Isthmian premier draw with East Thurrock at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
3.
Action from Bognor's 1-1 Isthmian premier draw with East Thurrock at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff
4.
Action from Bognor's 1-1 Isthmian premier draw with East Thurrock at Nyewood Lane / Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff