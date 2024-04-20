Action from the Rocks' 5-1 win at Cray WanderersAction from the Rocks' 5-1 win at Cray Wanderers
Bognor Regis Town hit five to beat Cray Wanderers – the match in pictures

Bognor Regis Town gave their travelling fans something to savour on their last Saturday road trip of the season with a 5-1 win over Cray Wanderers.
By Steve Bone
Published 20th Apr 2024, 19:55 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 20:10 BST

The hosts opened the scoring but goals by Tommy-Lee Higgs and Jasper Mather put Robbie Blake’s team 2-1 up by half-time, then Craig Robson, Alfie Bridgman and Mather again struck in the second half.

The Rocks end their season with games at Concord on Tuesday and at home to Folkestone next Saturday.

See pictures from the win over Cray Wanderers by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones link – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app.

Action from the Rocks' 5-1 win at Cray Wanderers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' 5-1 win at Cray Wanderers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' 5-1 win at Cray Wanderers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Action from the Rocks' 5-1 win at Cray Wanderers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

