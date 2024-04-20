The hosts opened the scoring but goals by Tommy-Lee Higgs and Jasper Mather put Robbie Blake’s team 2-1 up by half-time, then Craig Robson, Alfie Bridgman and Mather again struck in the second half.

The Rocks end their season with games at Concord on Tuesday and at home to Folkestone next Saturday.

See pictures from the win over Cray Wanderers by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones link – or just by scrolling down the page if you’re on the Observer app.

1 . Cray Wanderers v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (16).jpg Action from the Rocks' 5-1 win at Cray Wanderers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

