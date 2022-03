Nathan Odokonyero and Charlie Bell scored in the first half then Calvin Davies - with a rare goal - and Pompey loanee Alfie Bridgman made sure of it after the break. Margate scored a late consolation. It was a fine way for the Rocks to celebrate Non League Day as a large crowd filed into Nyewood Lane. See the best of the action from the match on this page and the ones linked in pictures taken by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.