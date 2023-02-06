Robbie Blake expects high-flying Bishop’s Stortford to give his side a tough test when they clash in the Isthmian premier division at the Nye Camp -- but is cautiously optimistic about how his players will perform.

The Rocks go into the game tomorrow having won three games on the spin and with Blake confident that his side are well equipped to take on the league leaders.

Bognor chalked up a 4-2 win over Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday and Blake says he is delighted at how his outfit responded from being 2-0 down.

He said: "I have to admit that I have enjoyed the past three games we have played -- mainly due to the fact we’ve picked up three wins from three. But, not just because we chalked up victories that I thought we thoroughly deserved. The manner in which we went about our business was very encouraging too. The 4-2 win over a spirited Brightlingsea Regent was pleasing in many ways.

Bognor put the pressure on against Brightlingsea in Saturday's 4-2 win | Picture: Tommy McMillan

"The character we showed after going 2-0 was admirable. Alfie Bridgman’s goal just before the break gave us a platform from which to build and, in fairness to the boys, they responded brilliantly after we reminded them of a few home truths in the dressing room at half-time. We went on to take command and I was particularly pleased with our goals. Nathan Odokonyero got on the scoresheet yet again as did Dan Gifford and Alfie struck another too.

"It gave us a merited victory, as I said, and provided another three pints to our tally as we try to climb the table to finish as high as we can and as strong as possible. It will be a totally different challenge when we come up against Bishop’s Stortford.

"They are currently top of the table and clearly a strong opponent. Steve Smith has got them organised, disciplined and brimming with confidence. I want us to match their physicality and desire and if we can, I’m confident that our football — at its best — will be a match for Stortford or any team in the league — but we do need to be ‘at it’ from the off. Let’s see how we go. It should be a cracking game."

Meanwhile, Blake has offered rich praise to the club's fitness coach David Birmingham, who, he says, has got his players in great shape for the challenge ahead in the remainder of the campaign.

He added: "A number of supporters have commented that the players look fit and strong and are managing to compete until the last minute and we must congratulate David Birmingham for the way he has worked hard to enhance and maintain their fitness. I think this was evident especially at Eastbourne Borough in the 6-2 Sussex Senior Cup win recently and, of course, on Saturday we kept going and were equipped to do so thanks to the work David has been doing with the squad.