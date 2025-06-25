Bognor Regis Town issue update on progress of 3G pitch installation at Nyewood Lane

The Rocks' grass pitch in use last season - but is now being replaced by 3G - picture by Trevor Staff

Bognor Regis Town have issued an update to the progress being made on work to install a new 3G pitch at Nyewood Lane.

The Rocks have been given the green light on a £1.3million project that will see the grass pitch ripped up and a syntactic surface laid as well as new dressing rooms being built and floodlights replaced.

The work means Bognor will have to start the season playing home games at Chichester City's Oaklands Park ground, with the hope that the side will be back in front of their fans at their home in October.

Russ Chandler, who is heading up the project, said he wanted to reassure supporters that the club are still currently on track to complete the work by then

He added: "The October target was set and shared with the understanding that there would be delays and processes to navigate, and we planned accordingly. Of course, we had hoped that we would beat that target.

"Since then, we’ve continued to work behind the scenes to meet the pre-commencement conditions set by Arun District Council. This includes submitting a completed drainage survey and progressing the purchase of Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) credits.

"We’ve been in regular contact with the council, and all parties are now working towards a sign-off date of 4th July. It’s not confirmed, but it’s the target being worked towards.

"The current position is such that until ADC formally discharge these conditions, we can’t begin meaningful work on site. Whilst we had hoped to be underway by now, there is nothing more the club could have done at this stage to speed up the process.

"I hope this small update helps reassure supporters and our wider community that the work is ongoing and the target remains in sight. Once we have more detail and work begins, we’ll provide regular updates on progress throughout the build.”