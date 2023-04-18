Bognor Regis Town’s women lifted the Sussex Women's Challenge Trophy with a 3-1 win over Burgess Hill Town thanks to a double from Laura Barton – just under a year after the team were formed.

They held aloft the silverware with a thrilling triumph at Culver Road, Lancing, on Sunday.

Matt Trinidad's side settled into their groove after an initial period of dominance from their opponents with midfielders Barton, skipper Bex Nunn and Lou Lou Robson instrumental bringing in to play the likes of Kirsty Willett, Shannon Nolan and Paige Kersey.

See Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff’s pictures from the final in the slideshow in the video player above.

The cup-winning Rocks women's team | Picture: Lyn Phillips

The Hillians took the lead through Daisy Tennant on 28 minutes and it stayed that way until the break.

Trinidad rallied his troops at half-time and brought on Amber Beavan and Kayleigh Akmenkalns and the players came out all guns blazing. It did the trick almost immediately. Bognor levelled on 46 minutes when Barton struck from Nolan's assist -- and the goal clearly inspired the Nye Camp side.

Bognor dominated from then on with Elizabeth Ogden, Jade Widdowson, Masie Downs and Aleesa Butterworth holding a very strong back line which frustrated Burgess Hill. On the rare occasion the Bognor defence was breached keeper Natalie Guyatt tidied things up reliably.

On 71 minutes a free kick decision finally went Bognor’s way and Barton put it away stunningly from 25 yards to make it 2-1.

Burgess Hill pushed hard for an equaliser but couldn't make the breakthrough and it was the Rocks who scored again when, on 83 minutes, Becky Tansey scored an own goal.

Chairman Mark Patterson was delighted with the victory. He said: "Matt and I are very proud of our squad's achievements particularly as we only formed 10 short months ago.