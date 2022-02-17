Bognor Regis Town look for four in a row - as keeper Amadou is defended

Bognor can chalk up a fourth Nyewood Lane win on the spin against the Ambers this weekend and the turnaround in PO21 form has provided a boost in the club's points tally as they keep an eye on reaching the play-off places.

They go into the game against Craig Edwards' outfit on the back of a 2-2 draw on the road at Leatherhead last time of asking followed by the disappointment of seeing the midweek encounter at Corinthian-Casuals postponed through an unplayable pitch.

The Rocks picked up a 1-0 win at Theobalds Lane earlier in the campaign against Cheshunt and Pearce says once again they will prove a tough nut to crack. He said: "Cheshunt are well drilled, well organised and we know we will have to be at our best, but it's true that our home form has improved and we will be looking for that to continue. It should be a decent encounter and it's one we think we can win."

Reflecting on the draw with the Tanners last Saturday, coach Robbie Blake says he admired the resolve his charges showed to get back in the game after going 1-0 down. A close-range strike from Nathan Odokonyero and a James Crane penalty handed the visitors a point. But for a controversial spot-kick late on -- when Craig Robson was adjudged to have floored Cameron Black -- it could have been three points being taken back to West Sussex.

And Blake said: "We showed great character and conviction to get back in the game. The referee made a poor decision with their penalty in my opinion but you have to live with it. It's clearly nowhere near a penalty and their players didn't even appeal. Robbo has been big and strong and the official didn't make the right decision."

Aaron Lamont's opener for the home side came when keeper Amadou Tangara failed to deal with a shot that perhaps he should have but Blake refuses to criticise the fans' favourite.

He added: "Amadou may feel he should have done better. It's hard for keepers because if they make a mistake it can easily end up as a goal but outfield players can make mistakes and of course that rarely happens. That said, Amadou is a fantastic player for this club and he has saved us on so many occasions -- he'll be disappointed but he is a great servant for this club and we must put it behind us and look forward to the next game."

