Robbie Blake will eye the development of his teen aces for the remainder of this campaign before he sets out his recruitment plans ahead of next season.

That was the Rocks manager’s takeaway from the 2-0 defeat at Bishop’s Stortford in the Isthmian premier division on Saturday.

Injury-hit Bognor batted bravely throughout this windswept encounter but lost out to a Frankie Merrifield goal after 20 minutes and a 90th minute penalty from David Olufemi.

With influential players such as Isaac Olaniyan, Tom Chalaye, Craig Robson and Alfie Bridgman unavailable – and with skipper Harvey Whyte on the bench as he continues to recover from a knock – Blake once again turned to youth as his side took on the title-chasing Blues.

An aerial battle during the Rocks' visit to Bishop's Stortford | Picture: Trevor Staff

Youngsters Danny Howick and Tom Holland played their part while Joe Briffa was an unused substitute. Blake also drafted in Josh Dockerill on loan from Pompey to bolster his side and although the boss was pleased with the endeavour he saw the visitors ultimately lose out.

But Blake was quick to point out just how youthful his side is with Cam Black, Joe Rabbetts, Dan Gifford and Nathan Odokonyero all relative novices in terms of seasoned experience.

It was Odokonyero who had the best chance of the game for the visitors as the game headed to its conclusion but the Rocks’ top scorer this term couldn’t make his effort count.

That could have made it 1-1 and instead the hosts took advantage of the late spot kick to double their lead and give the score line and undeservedly unflattering look.

Blake said: “We are such a young side and I have to be pleased about the way we are going about our business in terms of how competitive we are against some very strong sides. Yes, we lost 2-0 but there wasn’t much between us and I can’t fault the boys for their effort, work rate and commitment.

"We have enough games remaining for us to see just how well our youngsters can perform at this level and it may well shape our thinking for what we want to do in terms of bringing in players over the summer for the new season.

"That’s not to say we won’t be busting a guy to get the best finish possible. We will soon have players coming back in to the squad and that will help us try to climb the table. We owe it to our incredible supporters, and ourselves, to try to attain the best league standing possible and that’s definitely our aim.

"As a player I’d be wanting to show just what I can do and as a manager that’s what I expect. Every game presents a new challenge and me and Jamie (Howell) and all our back room staff will constantly remind our players of this and the responsibility that comes with representing this club.”