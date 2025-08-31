Bognor Regis Town lose as Leatherhead continue their unbeaten run against the Rocks

Bognor Regis Town lost 2-0 to Leatherhead at Oaklands Park | Picture: David Richardson

Leatherhead continued their unbeaten run against Bognor in their first home league game of the season at Chichester's Oaklands Park with a goal in both halves for the physically strong visitors.

On 6 minutes, after a cagey start Dan Gifford's cross was good across goal but a sliding Nick Dembele couldn't quite get there.

The Tanners looked decent in attack though and soon after, Nathan Hogan hooked a nice free kick into the area but Jacob Breckon headed it wide of the far post.

Ryan Yoro Thomas won a free kick on the right side on 11 minutes. Preston Woolston hooked the ball high towards Chad Field but the ball flew behind him in the chance.

Jamie Howell gives instructions | Picture: David Richardson

Kane Fitzgerald hit one over the bar on the volley after Field headed out Hogan's corner kick to him outside the area.

On 22 minutes a Leatherhead swift free kick found the head of Nathan Hogan who diverted it into the net.

Ex-Gosport Borough player, Lee Seok-Jae drove the ball into the area for Dembele to head it at goal but Sonny Wheeler was well placed to easily save it on 27 minutes.

Dembele did well to work the ball through defence. He found Lee with it beyond defence but his low strike was well saved.

On 35 minutes it was Gifford again the provider with a neat pass across the area but Dembele couldn't reach it again in a frustrating afternoon for the forward.

Also in the half, Bognor had a big handball appeal in the box turned down as a defender cleared it against his fellow player's hand in the box. The referee waved away the claims, in a great opportunity for Bognor to draw level. Then Hogan sped on the break to run across defence before a curling effort at goal but Slav Huk was equal to it just before half time.

Dembele fouled his man in another slow restart for both sides and he went into the book on 54 minutes. Field hacked a low chance off the line by Breckon moments later as the rain returned to Oaklands Park. Anas Igozouln had a low strike flash wide on 63 minutes from the edge of the box as Leatherhead always looked the more likelier to find the met again.

Kareem Akinnibi cut inside from the left and let fly with a fierce effort but it was rising over the bar on 72 minutes.

Hogan received the ball from the left but his low strike was well saved by Huk on 85 minutes. Hogan had another chance to add to the score in the 91st minute of stoppage time, but Huk denied him, deflecting it away again. However, Leatherhead extended their lead in the 92nd minute as a simple pass across the box was tapped in from close range by substitute,Ty Butler.

Hogan was provider again late on with another neat cross into the area. It was met again by Butler but it was a good save from Huk that denied him.

Bognor were never making a comeback in this game as the rain worsened at the end. Leatherhead continued their unbeaten run and remained at the top of the table.

Rocks welcome Sevenoaks Town next in the FA Trophy on Sunday 7th September with kick off at 3pm, desperate to get back to winning form.

Rocks: Huk, Thomas, Chaffey (Kingswell 64), Robb, Field (c), Woolston, Seok-Jae, Allcock, Gifford, Scutt (Mlambo 68), Dembele (Smith 73).