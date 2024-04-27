Action from the Rocks' final-day win over Folkestone InvictaAction from the Rocks' final-day win over Folkestone Invicta
Bognor Regis Town make it 13 goals in three goals - picture gallery from 4-0 win over Folkestone Invicta

Jasper Mather scored a last-day hat-trick as Bognor Regis Town’s fine goalscoring form continued in a 4-0 beating of Folkestone Invicta at Nyewood Lane.
By Steve Bone
Published 27th Apr 2024, 19:07 BST

Mather’s double put Robbie Blake’s men 2-0 up at the break and he completed his treble from the spot before Oliver Downs made it four. Following on from a 5-1 win at Cray Wanderers last weekend and a 4-0 win at Concord in midweek, it ended the Rocks’ season with a real flourish and gave them a 10th-place final spot.

They also ended as the joint fifth highest scorers in the division with 78 goals, with Dan Gifford scoring 18 league goals and Mather 16.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff from the win over Folkestone on this page and the ones linked – and don’t miss the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday, for all the action and reaction.

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Photo: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

