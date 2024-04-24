Action and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord RangersAction and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord Rangers
Bognor Regis Town make it nine goals in two games with 4-0 win at Concord Rangers - picture special

The Rocks are on a roll on the road. Three days after winning 5-1 at Cray Wanderers, they triumphed 4-0 at Concord Rangers.
By Steve Bone
Published 24th Apr 2024, 07:43 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 07:53 BST

A Dan Gifford goal gave them a 1-0 interval lead before Tommy-Lee Higgs, Alfie Bridgman and Jasper Mather made sure of another convincing victory with strikes in the second half.

The win moved Robbie Blake’s team up to 12th and they could still finish in the top half if they win Saturday’s final game, at home to Folkestone Invicta.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked – or, if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the page. Get the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

Action and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord Rangers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Tevor Staff

Action and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord Rangers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Tevor Staff

Action and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord Rangers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Tevor Staff

Action and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord Rangers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Tevor Staff

