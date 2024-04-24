Bognor Regis Town make it nine goals in two games with 4-0 win at Concord Rangers - picture special

A Dan Gifford goal gave them a 1-0 interval lead before Tommy-Lee Higgs, Alfie Bridgman and Jasper Mather made sure of another convincing victory with strikes in the second half.

The win moved Robbie Blake’s team up to 12th and they could still finish in the top half if they win Saturday’s final game, at home to Folkestone Invicta.

See pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked – or, if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the page. Get the latest from Nyewood Lane in the Bognor Observer, out on Thursday.

1 . Concord Rangers v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (10).jpg Action and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord Rangers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Tevor Staff

2 . Concord Rangers v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (9).jpg Action and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord Rangers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Tevor Staff

3 . Concord Rangers v Rocks pictures by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff (1).jpg Action and celebrations from the Rocks' win at Concord Rangers Photo: Lyn Phillips and Tevor Staff