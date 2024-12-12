Bognor Regis Town may have new boss by this weekend

Bognor Regis Town bosses expect to be able to appoint a new manager before the crunch Isthmian premier division clash with Sussex rivals Whitehawk at Nyewood Lane on Saturday.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spearheaded by Jack Pearce, the Rocks committee have whittled down the contenders for the job to the point where they hope to make an announcement imminently following the mutually-agreed departure of Robbie Blake two weeks ago.

Interim managers David Birmingham and Craig Robson are on standby to take charge of team affairs if the process is delayed as Bognor go into the "six-pointer" against their fellow strugglers desperate for a win and three vital points as they try to climb off the bottom of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hawks are third from bottom, three points ahead of the home side and, having recently re-appointed former gaffer Shaun Saunders, they too are bidding to pull away from the drop zone.

Rocks interim managers Craig Robson and David Birmingham at Eastbourne | Picture: Trevor Staff

The Rocks said in an update on Tuesday: “We would like to keep supporters up to date with the processes we are going through in our quest to appoint a new first team manager after the departure of Robbie Blake.

“Firstly, we have been pleasantly surprised by the number and also the quality of the candidates who have applied for the role. We have been able to draw up a shortlist of the potential managers we feel would be the correct fit for the club considering experience and also in terms of their vision for the future.

“With vital games ahead, we realise the importance of appointing a successor sooner rather than later but we are also acutely aware that rushing into a decision would be folly and therefore due consideration as to the merits of each candidate is imperative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will take a little more time yet but we are fully aware that we need to make an expeditious decision. We hope to bring you more news soon. Thanks for all your support.”

Rocks go into the Whitehawk game following a 2-1 Sussex Senior Cup quarter-final defeat at Eastbourne Borough on Tuesday. Alfie Pavey grabbed a brace for the home side while Tommy-Lee Higgs slotted home a late consolation from the spot in a game that left the patched-up Rocks counting their walking wounded yet again.

Already missing suspended skipper Calvin Davies for the upcoming encounter with the Hawks, Bognor must now assess knocks to Doug Tuck and Harvey Whyte picked up in the tie at Priory Lane.

Dan Gifford, Spencer Spurway, Tommy Block, and Matt Burgess all missed the cup clash through injury, adding to the list of crocked players including Robson, Ben Anderson, Lucas Pattenden and Hayden Gale. To make matters worse, young midfielder Toby Kingswell was unable to play at Eastbourne after rolling his ankle in the warm-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand-in boss Birmingham said there were positives to take from the game and praised the youngsters drafted in to the squad.

Scrutinising the spot-kick awarded just before the break to hand the hosts their first goal, he said: “There penalty was harsh wasn’t it? It looked out of the box, just a collision… it wasn’t a penalty. It was a shame because Mason Vince played really well at right-back. It was unjust.

“It was unfortunate to lose Toby in the warm-up, he rolled his ankle so it gave Mason his chance and he did well. The young lad Lennie Smith did well, with plenty of pace, plenty of energy and he did extremely well for us and when we called on the boys from the bench (Ashton Horstead and Rio Long) they did well.

“Our press was good our shape was good. Harvey and Doug organised us really well behind Jasper and Tommy-Lee, with Preston in there as well. They all did really well.”