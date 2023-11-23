Bognor Regis Town miss chance of Hereford clash as South Park knock them out of FA Trophy

The game started well enough for Blake’s men. Isaac Olaniyan won an early corner on the left for Bognor. Calvin Davies swung in the corner towards the back post but it was cleared.Olaniyan latched on to a loose ball but after a short run he smashed it high and wide with his left footed strike on six minutes. Lucas Pattenden won another corner on the right. It came to nothing again though.Rocks were enjoying the lion’s share of possession and attacks and constantly looked a threat on both flanks early on.Joseph Bell hit a long ball over the top but Ryan Hall was quick out of his goal to head it out of touch. Davies’ corner was almost met by Spencer Spurway but it was just too much for him as Rocks were getting plenty of crosses into the box.A simple pass down the right saw Jamarie Brissett burst through past Craig Robson and with only Hall to beat he hit it sweetly with the outside of his boot and high into the net to put South Park ahead – a goal that was totally against the run of play on 19 minutes to give South Park Reigate the lead.Rocks won a free-kick just outside the D on 26 minutes. Davies curled the direct kick straight into the arms of Daniel Bracken in Bognor's first shot on target.Joe Rabbetts was set through on the left and his cross was dangerous but too high for the jumping Dan Smith on 30 minutes.On 34 minutes Spencer Spurway went into the book and a free-kick was awarded for the earlier challenge from him. Hall gathered the high freekick well near to his back post.On 43 minutes Rocks got on a rare attack as Rabbetts drove a cross in from the left. Pattenden was there in the air but he didn't get enough on his header to trouble Bracken. Then Hall gathered another dangerously hit freekick to the back post and was also fouled and so picked up a freekick.Davies swung in another free-kick approaching half time but Bracken punched it back out again when it seemed the better option to catch the ball. HT 0-1Bognor started the second half brightly. A long bouncing ball over the defence of South Park saw Joseph Bell have to head back to Bracken who only just had got to the ball before it went out of play.Aiden Brown hit one wide along the deck and past the left post. But he did net a wonderfully struck effort over a diving Hall on 49 minutes to extend South Park's lead.It got worse for Bognor as South Park went 3-0 ahead just three minutes later as Brissett's run down the right saw him pick out Samuel King who did well to make a run before shooting fiercely and bouncing under Hall, into the net.A much needed change saw an injured looking Kieran Douglas replaced by Tommy-Lee Higgs for Bognor on 55 minutes. Bognor were struggling to get a chance but Matt Burgess let fly from distance on 61 minutes but despite being well hit Bracken saved it well, diving to his right.Olaniyan came off for Jasper Mather on 64 minutes for Bognor after Smith went into the book after a foul off the ball showed his frustrations at being three goals down.Brissett was given too much space in the middle of the park and his pass forward to Brown saw him shoot well wide along the deck on 69 minutes.Higgs did well to dig out a strike which crashed off the crossbar on 70 minutes. Brissett sprung on the counter in response but he went down in the area between two Bognor defenders. The referee waved away any chance of a penalty.Dan Gifford received the ball in the box low but he went down and a corner was awarded instead. But Bognor did get a goal back on 72 minutes. A freekick by Davies was well placed for Robson in the area who glanced his header onto the right post. On the rebound though it was Smith who diverted it into an empty net with his head.Bognor were slow in the build-up as they got the ball out wide to Davies but his little run inside and strike from long distance with his left foot swooped over the crossbar with about 10 minutes to go.Rabbetts went into the book as he slid in late as South Park sprung on the counter on 82 minutes. The referee didn't wave play on despite the visitors being in a good attacking position. Craig McGee went into the book on 83 minutes for a foul on Higgs.Brissett won a penalty as he went to ground under a challenge from Hall. Up stepped Benjamin Jordan to slot the ball low into the bottom left corner beyond an outstretched Hall on 85 minutes with his spot kick to make it 4-1.Mather made a good run down the left and did round his defender but his low strike was pushed away by Bracken in a poor half for the Rocks as they crashed out of the FA Trophy.Bognor will be hugely disappointed to exit the Trophy in this manner and will look for an improvement when they visit Folkestone Invicta in league action on Saturday.Rocks: Hall, Spurway, Rabbetts, Davies, Douglas (Higgs 55), Robson, Pattenden, Smith, Gifford, Olaniyan (Mather 64). Subs not used: Howick, Briffa, Livesey-Austin, Holland.