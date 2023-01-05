Bognor boss Robbie Blake refuses to be downbeat despite a 3-1 Sussex derby defeat in an Isthmian premier division clash at Lewes. And he has urged his charges to go again when his outfit host Aveley at the Nye Camp on Saturday.

But there will be a familiar face missing at the Lane – for James Crane, veteran of more than 500 games for the club, has left the club in a move that has surprised many.

The loss at Lewes means the Rocks have gleaned just two points from 18 on offer in the past six games but Blake legitimately cites extenuating circumstances for the poor run of results.

Bognor are still without skipper Harvey Whyte and influential Calvin Davies and had to withdraw Craig Robson at half-time through sickness at Lewes. Cameron Black, his central defensive partner, was similarly unwell but to his credit managed to soldier on although he was clearly below par at the Dripping Pan.

James Crane in a Rocks shirt at Lewes for November's FA Trophy tie | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Nathan Odokonyero's 67th minute goal gave the visitors hope after being 2-0 on 24 minutes but, chasing the game, Blake's men conceded a late strike that perhaps gave the scoreline a flattering look for Tony Russell's side.

And Blake said: "As a manager one thing you have to do when you suffer a defeat is try to take the positives. Losing is hard, don't get me wrong. Yes, you have to analyse the same, basic errors that we are making to make life easy for our opponents but arguably more important are the aspects of the game that were pleasing.

"Our desire and battling qualities certainly come in to that category. Also, the performance of Joe Briffa, who came on at half-time and had a very good game. Joe is just 16 but he has a maturity about him and a certain calmness. You might say, a wise head on young shoulders. Joe is a big positive for us.

"Losing Craig and with Cam struggling, it was always a hard task but we battled well and had some decent passages of play. Then you take in to consideration the fact that we are missing Harvey and Calvin, two of our more senior players, and it adds perspective to the result. These aren't excuses they are just facts. We will be better when we have these players back from injury. In the meantime, I will work tirelessly to improve our options in terms of our squad.

"We have signed Killian Cahill, a keeper from Brighton, after Pompey recalled Toby Steward. Killian did well in his debut at Lewes and he is with us until the end of the season and we look forward to working with him. We have also signed Fintan Walsh, who was with the club as a youngster, and Liam Montague who has played for Corinthian-Casuals. The pair give us options within the squad and we go again on Saturday against Aveley."

Meanwhile, Bognor have said goodbye to Crane, who has left the club after being left out of the squad at Lewes. Crane’s message to fans on social media said: "Over and out at Rocks. I have loved every minute of it."

Blake added: "I want to pay tribute to Craney for his devotion to the cause and wish him all the best for the future. He recently chalked up 500 appearances for the club, which is incredible.”