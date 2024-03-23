Bognor Regis Town pay the penalties as Dulwich Hamlet claim Non League Day points

Inside the first three minutes it was Kieran Douglas who overstretched with a clearance and had to be replaced by Tommy-Lee Higgs in yet another injury worry for the Rocks.Roarie Deacon got a low cross in early on and it was scuffed wide by Tony Jeffrey on 9 minutes for the visitors. Deacon went to ground on the turn and clearly handled the ball on the deck with Jasper Mather on the attack but he didn't give the free-kick on 12 minutes.Wanadio went to ground under a challenge from Isaac Olaniyan and the referee awarded a penalty on 14 minutes. Up stepped Wanadio to send Ryan Hall the wrong way to shoot into the left side of the net.On 18 minutes Higgs teed up Lucas Pattenden through one on one with the goalkeeper but after a short run he blazed his effort over the bar, much unlike the quick winger. Following a Bognor corner it was Matt Burgess who swirled in a cross which had to be punched out again by Will Lakin on 27 minutes.On 30 minutes a long ball was run on to by Jeffrey who beat Olaniyan on the right before crossing it directly onto the head of Danny Mills but his header was diverted straight at Hall.Ademola Shokumbi rightly went into the book for holding on to the ball after a free-kick was awarded to Bognor on 41 minutes. Olaniyan then brought a player down and was shown yellow seconds later.A great ball through the defence picked out Dan Gifford. The striker hit it first time but Lakin was equal to it down to his right to stop it though inside first half stoppage time. HT 0-1Pattenden had an early chance thwarted before Dulwich won another penalty on 49 minutes. Craig Robson fouled his man, despite his challenge looking as though it was just outside the box. Wanadio hit a carbon copy of his 14th minute penalty to send Hall the wrong way again to extend the Dulwich lead.Jeffrey got around Seung-Woo Yang on the left before shooting low at his near post but Hall was there solidly to save it on 63 minutes. Olaniyan did well to swing the cross in directly at goal and Lakin pushed it out for another corner. His third corner bounced agonisingly wide of goal as the referee awarded a freekick to the visitors.Yang went into the book on 67 minutes for a challenge. The ball was in the net soon after as Michael Chambers found the end of the freekick to score. However, t it didn't count as he was offside.On 69 minutes Gifford was clearly pushed over in the box but again the referee ignored the claims. Olaniyan was fouled and had to receive treatment which held up play for some minutes.Pattenden was hacked down by Chambers when he was on the attack on 77 minutes. Gifford hit one from distance. This forced Lakin into a parried save on 81 minutes. Then Mather's attempt on the follow up was deflected wide. Then Hall stopped another chance by Wanadio, which was deflected off Rabbetts into the arms of Hall.Higgs received a bouncing pass down the middle which Gifford tried to control before Higgs hit one and forced Lakin into another save on 85 minutes. Pattenden met a cross from the left by Rabbetts but his effort on the rise was diverted off the goal line on 89 minutes.Mills received a bouncing forward ball but his shot was closed down by Hall and then he rounded him but he deflected that chance wide of the goal.Dulwich Hamlet wound down the clock and secured all three points at Nyewood Lane – leaving Robbie Blake’s team still 10th but eight points off the play-off places.