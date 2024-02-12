Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anderson suffered a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula in a collision, and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he recovers from the double blow.

Former Horndean schemer Anderson, 20, has just signed an 18-month contract with the Rocks, but it seems he will struggle to play again this season for the club given the severity of his injuries.

And Bognor skipper Calvin Davies reacted immediately by setting up a funding page to ease the financial burden of Anderson -- a self-employed plasterer -- not being able to work. Now kind-hearted supporters have responded magnificently to already surpass the £1,000 target.

Ben Anderson is treated afer picking up his injury on Saturday | Picture: Lynandtrev Sports

Davies took to social media to tell of Anderson’s plight. He wrote on X, formally Twitter: “Unfortunately most will be unaware but following yesterday’s game with Cheshunt Ben suffered a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula which will require surgery.