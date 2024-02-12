Bognor Regis Town players and fans rally round to aid injured Ben
Anderson suffered a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula in a collision, and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as he recovers from the double blow.
Former Horndean schemer Anderson, 20, has just signed an 18-month contract with the Rocks, but it seems he will struggle to play again this season for the club given the severity of his injuries.
And Bognor skipper Calvin Davies reacted immediately by setting up a funding page to ease the financial burden of Anderson -- a self-employed plasterer -- not being able to work. Now kind-hearted supporters have responded magnificently to already surpass the £1,000 target.
Davies took to social media to tell of Anderson’s plight. He wrote on X, formally Twitter: “Unfortunately most will be unaware but following yesterday’s game with Cheshunt Ben suffered a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula which will require surgery.
"Ben is a self-employed plasterer and will be unable to work for a substantial period of time. I am sure as a great community club we can get together to support Ben in his road to recovery.”