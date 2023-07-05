Former Southampton youth striker Tommy-Lee Higgs will get the chance to impress when Bognor take on Horndean on Saturday in their first pre-season friendly of the summer.

Robbie Blake will run the rule over the attacker at Five Heads Park as the boss looks to finalise his squad for the new Isthmian premier division campaign.

Trialist Higgs, 18, has been released by Southampton and has been training with Blake's outfit. He gets a chance in the absence of Lucas Pattenden, who will be at a wedding – and Dan Smith is not yet back to full fitness following an operation on his foot.

Blake said: "Tommy's looked good in training and has a lot of quality. He is obviously disappointed at being released and we are working with him to build his confidence again and seeing how he gets on with us.

The Rocks players go for a dip after training | Picture: Wes Hallett

"We want to add a couple of more players -- especially a left-back -- but we are happy to be patient because we got the bulk of our business done so early."

The clash with Michael Birmingham's side -- who won promotion to the Isthmian League South East Division last term -- will be a tough test says Blake. It comes after the Rocks players took a dip in the sea after a gruelling training session this week.

"It was a bit of fun and helped with some team bonding," explained the Nye Camp gaffer. "The players have been working incredibly hard at East Dean FC and this was by way of a change.

"The camaraderie is good at the minute and we are looking forward to facing Horndean and they will give us a really good game that is for sure."

After Saturday's game against the Deans, the Rocks go into a mouth-watering game against Portsmouth at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday, July 11, kick-off 7.45pm.