Bognor Regis Town players told: Every game’s a cup final now

Treat every game like a cup final – and let's make a Herculean effort to pull away from the Isthmian premier division relegation zone.

That's the audacious battle cry from the Nyewood Lane camp this week on the back of an astounding 4-0 win last week at Canvey Island.

The morale-boosting victory lifted the Rocks from the bottom of the table – and in a mouth-watering twist of fate the team that replaced them, Bowers & Pitsea, are the visitors to the Nye Camp on Saturday.

Bowers were thumped 6-0 at home to Wingate & Finchley and will surely go into the game against the side managed by Michael Birmingham and Jamie Howell in a state of fragility.

The Rocks dig in at Canvey - picture by Lyn Phillips

It gives Bognor hope they can snare another three points and begin their ascent of the table to the promised land of fifth from the foot, guaranteeing survival.

But there are no illusions that it is still very much a big battle to retain top-flight status and the Rocks still have a huge 13-point gap to surmount.

The triumph in Essex last time of asking came courtesy of two goals from Jasper Mather and one each from debutant Bailey Smith and Doug Tuck. Now the challenge for the co-managers is to replicate that form this week.

And Birmingham is under no illusions that there can be no slip-ups in this the business end of the campaign. He said the players know they must focus on one game at a time to give themselves any chance of succeeding regards staying up.

Goal celebrations at Canvey - picture by Lyn Phillips

He added: "Nothing is impossible until it is impossible! We are taking one game at a time it's an old cliché but the win over Canvey was the biggest game in the club's history – and now we will move on to the Bowers game. We are not getting ourselves at it, looking at two, three and four games away. We are concentrating on 90 minutes at a time as boring as it sounds!"

Howell said he expects the visitors to be dangerous given the recent mauling they endured.

He added: "We will look at the analysis and decide the best team to put out to try to get us three points. It'll be a tough game because they had a difficult result last time and they will be looking very keenly to try to bounce back. If we can play like we did at Canvey and show the same attitude we will give ourselves a great chance.”

Meanwhile defender Spencer Spurway has left Bognor. A club statement read: “We thank Spencer for all of his efforts in a Rocks shirt and wish him all the very best for the future.”