Bognor Regis Town put five past Loxwood in Sussex Senior Cup - match in pictures

By Steve Bone
Published 9th Oct 2025, 08:05 BST
The Rocks eased into the third round of the Sussex Transport Senior Cup with a 5-0 win at SCFL premier side Loxwood.

Chad Field, Matt Jones, Kashanga Kasukumya (2) and Billy Allcock were on target as Jamie Howell’s team enjoyed their second win in a week, four days after a 2-1 Isthmian south central division win at home to Ascot.

Also through to the third round of the Senior Cup are Hastings United, who won 3-1 at AFC Varndeanians – while other sides got through on Tuesday night.

See pictures from the Loxwood-Rocks game by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and those linked – or just on the single page if you’re on the Observer app. And get Jamie Howell’s thoughts on the win at Ascot in the Bognor Observer, out now.

