Bognor Regis Town put SIX past Eastbourne Borough - Worthing down Dover

Bognor Regis Town advanced to the quarter-finals of the Sussex Senior Cup with a remarkable 6-2 win at Eastbourne Borough – after going 1-0 down.

The goals flowed for Bognor at Eastbourne Borough | Picture: Martin Denyer

It was an amazing recovery by Robbie Blake’s team as a hat-trick by Sam De St Croix and strikes by Alfie Bridgman and Nathan Odokonyero (2) saw them through at Priory Lane.

Miguel Scarlett and Fletcher Holman scored the first and last goals for Danny Bloor’s Borough.

In National League South Worthing notched their second 3-0 win in four days with victory at Dover. Kane Wills’ early goal set them up and Ollie Pearce and Callum Kealy (penalty) made sure of a win which strengths their position of fourth in the table.

Worthing on the way to winning at Dover | Picture: Mike Gunn

Also winning well, but in the Isthmian premier, were Lewes, who put ten-man Wingate and Finchley to the sword 5-0 at the Dripping Pan.

Deon Moore, Joe Taylor (2) and Ryan Gondoh made it 4-0 by half-time and Rhys Murrell-Williamson added a late fifth to lift the Rooks to eighth place.

In the Isthmian south east an Ethan Prichard goal gave Chichester City their second home win inside a week as they beat Lancing 1-0, while Littlehampton Town lost 2-0 at home to Faversham. Joe Tennent was on target for Three Bridges but they went down 3-1 at home to Hythe and had Tennent sent off.