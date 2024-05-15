Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bosses at Bognor Regis Town have reduced the general admission price for home games in the Isthmian Premier division for next season to a level last charged three years ago.

Supporters paid £13 to watch the Rocks in action last season but for the upcoming campaign this has been reduced to £12. The club will no longer offer senior citizen admission on the day but a reduction for OAPs on season tickets will remain.

General manager Simon Cook said he hoped the review on prices would encourage even more fans to come along and cheer on the Rocks and paid tribute to supporters who turned out in such good numbers last term.

He said: “Our average home attendance for league games last season was 784 which shows an upturn season on season and that is absolutely fantastic. We want to keep growing as a club and we want to take this number higher and feel that by reducing admission costs this will contribute to that aim.

Rocks fans can watch the action for reduced on-the-day admission next season | Picture: Tommy McMillan

“Although we have removed the discount for seniors for individual matches we are continuing with the very attractive season ticket rate for seniors. This works out at less than £9 per match!

“As a club we are really excited that manager Robbie Blake has already assembled a fair proportion of the squad that he wants for the new campaign and as well as on the pitch, off the pitch we will be working hard to ensure that the match day experience here at Nyewood Lane continues to be one which meets with such positivity from fans.”

ADMISSION PRICES FOR 24/25 SEASON

All adults: terracing £12, stand £13. Under 18s £6, stand £7.

Season Tickets: adults, £210, £230. Senior citizens (over 65) £185, £199. Under 18s £99, £118.

These prices cover the 21 league matches but do not include any home cup matches. Season tickets will be available on line through the club’s website from 1st June or can be purchased in person at the club during pre-season