Bognor Regis Town reveal new joint managers

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 17th Dec 2024, 21:11 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 21:33 BST
Bognor Regis Town players in a huddle | Picture: Trevor Staffplaceholder image
Bognor Regis Town players in a huddle | Picture: Trevor Staff
Bognor Regis Town have revealed who is taking over following Robbie Blake’s departure last week.

A club statement read: “Bognor Regis Town are delighted to announce the appointments of Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham as joint managers of the club.

"This follows the departure of Robbie Blake as first team manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The duo will take their first training session on Thursday and be at the helm when we travel to Potters Bar Town on Saturday for an Isthmian premier division game. We will expand on the thinking behind the decision to bring in Jamie and Michael in the joint role in a more comprehensive statement tomorrow.

"Up the Rocks!”

Related topics:Bognor Regis TownRobbie BlakeMichael Birmingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice