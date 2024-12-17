Bognor Regis Town reveal new joint managers
Bognor Regis Town have revealed who is taking over following Robbie Blake’s departure last week.
A club statement read: “Bognor Regis Town are delighted to announce the appointments of Jamie Howell and Michael Birmingham as joint managers of the club.
"This follows the departure of Robbie Blake as first team manager.
"The duo will take their first training session on Thursday and be at the helm when we travel to Potters Bar Town on Saturday for an Isthmian premier division game. We will expand on the thinking behind the decision to bring in Jamie and Michael in the joint role in a more comprehensive statement tomorrow.
"Up the Rocks!”
