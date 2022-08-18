Bognor Regis Town save point versus Cray - report and 19 pictures

Bognor's point came off the back of a good win at home against AFC Hornchurch thanks to Alfie Bridgman's 33rd minute strike, giving them four points from six in the first week of the new Isthmian season.

Cray went ahead on 28 minutes. Jalen Jones headed down a corner which was half cleared but straight to Harold Joseph who put it away to give the hosts the lead.

Bognor went further behind early in the second half. Bognor failed to clear their lines allowing Nyren Clunis to run at goal and from 20 yards out he smashed it high and beyond the diving Toby Steward.

Isaac Olaniyan and Nathan Odokonyero came on to replace Alfie Bridgman and Tom Chalaye on 57 minutes - and it had the desired effect.

Bognor won a penalty with just under 20 minutes left when Olaniyan's decent run from the left saw him fouled inside the box. Odokonyero stepped up to slam the ball beyond a diving Shaun Rowley who wasn't far away from getting something on it.

Bognor got the equaliser on 76 minutes. A decent move from the left saw Odokonyero run across his marker before he let fly with a sweetly struck effort which flew high into the top of the net, sending Rocks fans into a frenzy.

Bognor continue their travels on the road as they head to Aveley on Saturday. Meantime see pictures from the draw with Cray by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff on this page and the ones linked.

