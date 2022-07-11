Bognor Regis Town set for pre-season opener at home of FA Vase finalists

Blake believes the Rocks squad will come together over the next few weeks with the Nyewood Lane chief admitting he needs one or two new players to add strength to the group.

Blake and assistant manager Jamie Howell once again put the troops through their paces last Friday at East Dean FC in readiness for the first friendly of the summer at Littlehampton on Monday evening (July 11).

Joining the squad at training on Wednesday were the returning James Crane, Charlie Bell and Ethan Robb as well as a few potential signings looking to impress Blake and get a deal.

Robbie Blake and Jamie Howell look on as the Rocks train at East Dean / Picture: Martin Denyer

And Blake said: "We're definitely getting there in terms of building the squad and hope to be announcing a few more signings very soon, which I think we need. The lads have worked incredibly hard in training and they have shown a great desire and attitude which has been impressive.