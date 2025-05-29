Bognor Regis Town shirt deal is jolly good, Fellowes

The Rocks will have a brand new main sponsor next season thanks to a winning silent auction bid for shirt sponsorship from local business K Fellowes Roofing.

The opportunity to back the Rocks came after supporters Gordon and Louise Lawson were drawn as recipients of the prize at the club's sponsors' draw at Nyewood Lane last week.

But they generously donated the opportunity back and bids were invited for the home and away shirt branding by 6pm on Tuesday. And businessman Keith Fellowes made the biggest offer and Bognor bosses are delighted to welcome him to the club.

Keith's business -- which specialises in roofing, tile and slate specialists in Bognor Regis and has done so for 30 years -- will now replace last year's sponsor, Kevin Welling Plumbing & Heating for the new campaign in the Isthmian South Central division.

The Rocks will have a new shirt sponsor for 2024-25 - K Fellowes Roofing | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Commercial manager Alison Raymond, who also revealed that Specsavers will once again sponsor the back of the shirts as well as shorts, says the club are indeed to Keith and his company for their support.

She added: "We received and number of generous offers for the shirt sponsorship and we would like to thank all of the companies that took time to take part in the auction, their support is always valued.

"Keith made the biggest bid by the deadline and we are thrilled he has decided to become part of the Rocks family and we thank him for his backing and very much look forward to working with K. Fellowes Roofing as the new season approaches.

"It's an exciting time at the club with a real purpose about the challenge to do well in a new division and, of course, the fact that we will redevelop Nyewood Lane with a new 3G pitch as part of a £1.4million improvement project."