Michael Birmingham is leaving his position as joint manager at Bognor Regis Town -- and Jamie Howell is moving in to the role of first team boss.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Birmingham, who will stay at the club until the end of the month, cited personal reasons for his impending departure and is adamant that his decision isn't related to the poor start the Rocks have made to the campaign.

Bognor crashed out of the FA Cup with a shock 3-1 preliminary tie defeat at Essex Senior League side Hackney Wick on Sunday, which came after a demoralising 2-0 loss in a West Sussex Isthmian South Central division defeat at rivals Littlehampton Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham, whose battling displays gave him legendary status at Nyewood Lane with more than 500 appearances, will leave following the game against Leatherhead at Chichester City’s Oaklands Park on August 30. He has been running first team affairs with Jamie Howell – having been manager at Horndean for nine years -- since the end of 2024 when Robbie Blake departed as manager.

Michael Birmingham admits he has lost his passion for football | Picture: Lyn and Trev Sports

In the video player above, you can see our recent podcast with Michael Birmingham – when he was still in the job and previewing the Rocks’ season

Speaking of his decision, Birmingham explained: “I was hoping that becoming manager of Bognor would relight the fire in my stomach because if I am honest I have fallen out of love with the game. It's either football changes for Michael Birmingham, or Michael Birmingham changes for football. I am 50 now and I don't think I can change. I actually emailed the club telling them of my decision on the Tuesday after we beat AFC Portchester 5-4 in the opening game of the season.

“I've been thinking about it for a while. I said last year I thought I'd gone flat and stale at Horndean and with football. The game has changed so much. You can plan and prepare for the opposition but you can't plan and prepare for the officials and what the hierarchy are doing to the game. That's part of my decision making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have done what I think is the right thing do and I have to put myself first. I have had football in my life for 40 years. I have missed all my kids growing up. I have got three beautiful boys a beautiful daughter, beautiful granddaughter and grandson and before I know it they are going to be grown up and I don't want to miss that. I have put football first over family. They have been there with me and supported me and I think it is about time that Michael Birmingham the dad, and the grandad, started to be a little bit more involved in their lives.

Michael Birmingham with fellow joint boss Jamie Howell, who will now become sole manager | Picture: Lyn and Trev Sports

"Even when we lost at Hackney Wick it didn't hurt as much as it should have. And you then think, 'what is the point?'. Whether it's the new generation of players -- and I am not saying all players are like it -- I don't know. I am old school. I like to be honest. If people don't like that then I really don't care.

"I have always said that the day I lose the drive and the passion and will to win, is the day Michael Birmingham has died and as a football man Michael Birmingham has officially died. It's RIP Birmy. Shame it couldn't have carried on but there is nothing there.

“I wish nothing but the best for Bognor Regis Town football club... for Jamie Howell, for Jack Pearce, for Simon Cook, for everyone really... and especially the fans they have been absolutely brilliant. I still say it's the best club along the south coast. Yes it's going through a little bit of a turbulent time at the moment, but it is still the best club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “Bognor Regis Town is sorry to announce that joint first team manager Michael Birmingham will step down from his role at the end of August. Michael returned to the club eight months ago and has brought energy, experience, and a strong work ethic to the role. Following recent discussions, he has informed the club of his decision to step away from first team management for personal reasons. Both the club and Michael wish to emphasise that recent results and performances have not contributed to this decision.

"Michael will remain in post until the end of the month to support a smooth handover. Jamie Howell will continue as first team manager and will lead the team as the season unfolds. While performances over the opening weeks have not met expectations, we are fully focused on supporting the squad and coaching staff to improve performances. The club will continue to monitor progress closely and will take any decisions needed to move the team forward.

“We thank Michael for his contribution and wish him the very best for the future. Further updates on the coaching set-up will follow in due course. We thank our fans for their continued backing and look forward to seeing you in the weeks ahead.”