Bognor Regis Town sign another defender in time for Isthmian League opener
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Central defender Edmondson, 18, is a former Southampton youngster who has been training with Bognor and has featured in several pre-season friendly matches over the summer.
Blake has also confirmed that Rocco Gamblin, also 18, is available for the trip to Theobalds Lane after the issue regards his international clearance -- brought about by his spell at University of Colorado in the US -- was resolved.
The Nyewood Lane boss expects a tough curtain-raiser against the Ambers, having watched them pre-season. He said: "We will have to be on it from the first minute and the players know that we expect that of them.
"Cheshunt are a decent side and they will be keen to kick-off with a win but, of course, so are we. We have brought Tyler in and it's good news that Rocco is available too. We have options within the squad and as we know, competition for places is very healthy."
Rocks are at home to Lewes in a Sussex derby on Tuesday and travel to Hastings United on August 17 for another county clash in the Isthmian premier division.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.