Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Mount Etna eruption: UK travellers warned of delays in Sicily
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78

Bognor Regis Town sign Horndean and Dorchester Town players – and  two stay and two go from existing squad

Robbie Blake has started to shape his squad for the new season ahead by signing Ben Anderson from Horndean and Kieran Douglas from Dorchester Town.

By Carl Eldridge
Published 22nd May 2023, 09:00 BST

Blake has been impressed with midfielder Anderson's progress under the tutelage of Michael Birmingham at Five Heads Park and believes he is ready to make the step up after helping the Deans to promotion to the Isthmian League south east division last term.

Douglas, who has previously played for Winchester City, Wimborne Town and Christchurch, joins from the Southern Premier South outfit and play in central defence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blake says both players come to Nyewood Lane looking to develop as players and bolster the Rocks -- and the manager won't stop there.

Most Popular
Robbie Blake welcomes Ben Anderson to the Nye CampRobbie Blake welcomes Ben Anderson to the Nye Camp
Robbie Blake welcomes Ben Anderson to the Nye Camp

He added: "We are really pleased to get both Ben and Kieran to put pen to paper and we look forward to them joining us for pre-season training and settling in to the club.

"The aim is to bring in more quality players and we are working hard to do that and remain confident that we can be as strong as possible come the start off the new season.”

Meanwhile, Blake has also agreed terms with Calvin Davies and Craig Robson and parted company with striker Tom Chalaye and winder Walter Figueira.

Related topics:Robbie BlakeHorndeanBognor Regis TownMichael Birmingham