Robbie Blake has started to shape his squad for the new season ahead by signing Ben Anderson from Horndean and Kieran Douglas from Dorchester Town.

Blake has been impressed with midfielder Anderson's progress under the tutelage of Michael Birmingham at Five Heads Park and believes he is ready to make the step up after helping the Deans to promotion to the Isthmian League south east division last term.

Douglas, who has previously played for Winchester City, Wimborne Town and Christchurch, joins from the Southern Premier South outfit and play in central defence.

Blake says both players come to Nyewood Lane looking to develop as players and bolster the Rocks -- and the manager won't stop there.

Robbie Blake welcomes Ben Anderson to the Nye Camp

He added: "We are really pleased to get both Ben and Kieran to put pen to paper and we look forward to them joining us for pre-season training and settling in to the club.

"The aim is to bring in more quality players and we are working hard to do that and remain confident that we can be as strong as possible come the start off the new season.”