Injured Calvin Davies has told of his frustration at not being able to help Bognor Regis Town as they battle to push up the Isthmian premier division after an inconsistent run.

The full-back, who can also operate in midfield, has been sidelined following an operation to fix a knee issue and is stepping up his rehabilitation – with daily gym sessions -- as he looks to return to action next month for Robbie Blake’s men.

Davies, 25, who started his career at Pompey before being loaned to Havant & Waterlooville and then joining Bognor in 2017, said: “It’s hard to accept the fact that you can’t play – from such a young age I’m so used to playing.”

He concedes that the campaign so far hasn’t been up to the standards the team feel they can achieve, adding: “There is definitely more to come, we just seem to lack a bit confidence at the moment. But a few good results can help bring the confidence back into the squad and then the quality that Bognor have will turn our season around.”

Calvin Davies in action for the Rocks last November - shortly before his knee surgery that has kept him out since | Picture: Tommy McMillan

Improvements clearly need to be made in order to get 15th-place Bognor back to the form they promised at the start of the season and Davies believes that the team must work on ‘communication and leadership’ on the pitch.

He added: “We seem a bit raw at the moment and we need to become harder and more difficult to play against. Some games we seem to be too nice to play against and we need to be more aggressive when pressing and making tackles.”

Davies believes Bognor can ‘definitely get into the top half of the table’, and says he doesn’t see why the Rocks can’t push for the play-offs – and this aim could be boosted with his return bringing leadership.