It was a signing session that brought plenty of smiles to the face of devoted Bognor Regis Town supporter Rhys Fuller when he met his Rocks heroes.

Rhys, who has cerebral palsy and global developmental delay, has had to have both legs plastered to help with his condition and when manager Robbie Blake heard this was the case he arranged for the club's players to meet up with the youngster.

Players such as Calvin Davies, Isaac Olaniyan, Walter Figueira, Alfie Bridgman and leading scorer Nathan Odokonyero were on hand to put pen to plaster before the Isthmian premier division game against Enfield Town at Nyewood Lane.

Blake’s men went down 2-0. But it was very much a triumph off the pitch for Rhys. Proving that the football club is about so much more than the game itself, the entire squad of players were on hand to sign Rhys’s casts.

Rhys Fuller meet his Rocks heroes | Pictures: Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff

Rhys, who is also a big Pompey fan, attends the majority of Rocks home games and does so with his mum Amy and both are popular figures among the supporters, players and club staff and volunteers.

Boss Blake got to hear about Rhys’s medical condition through the club's association with the Inglenook Hotel in Pagham, a business that sponsors Bognor matches.

He said: "It was the least we could do for Rhys -- he is an absolute legend and his support, along with that of his mum Amy, is very much appreciated. As a kid getting autographs of your favourite players is a tradition and so we were more than happy to help out with the signing session. As you can see from the pictures, he absolutely loved it!"

An Inglenook Hotel spokesman said: “As a business we are delighted to sponsor Bognor and part of the reason we love to be involved with the club is just how much attention they pay to being such a vital part of our community. Rhys loves the club and when Robbie was in touch regards meeting the players we were all thrilled to be able to play our part. It’s what makes this place so special. Huge thanks to all who made it possible. Up the Rocks!”

