Bognor Regis Town stay in Isthmian League - but Pagham move to Wessex League

Bognor will face Lewes again in 2022-23 / Picture: Trevor Staff

FA officials have finished working out who plays in which division from steps three to six of the non league game following relegations and promotions and all the geographical challenges the ups and downs bring.

The Rocks stay in the Isthmian premier along with the likes of Lewes, Horsham and Hastings - instead of moving to the Southern premier south which had been talked about. Some fans of the Rocks had been keen to try out some new awaydays but it's not to be.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As expected there will be eight Sussex teams in the Isthmian south east - seven from last season plus Littlehampton Town, who replace Hastings.

But in the SCFL there is no Pagham in the premier - they have been moved sideways to the Wessex premier where they will be up against sides located across Hampshire and Dorset.